Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Director Fazal F. Merchant Sells 1,269 Shares

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $144,640.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,953.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.56. The stock had a trading volume of 74,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.76 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.02.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.93 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 61.94% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 78.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,222,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,220 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,199,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,771,000 after acquiring an additional 870,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3,800.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,358,000 after acquiring an additional 284,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,248,000 after acquiring an additional 226,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 383,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,076,000 after acquiring an additional 136,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

