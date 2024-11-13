Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

RYAAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ryanair

Ryanair Price Performance

Ryanair stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.