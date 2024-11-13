RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,408.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $209.04 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $259.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.73.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

