Roth Capital Issues Positive Forecast for CVE:WAM Earnings

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alaska Minerals in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09).

Get Western Alaska Minerals alerts:

Western Alaska Minerals (CVE:WAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03).

Western Alaska Minerals Stock Performance

Western Alaska Minerals Company Profile

CVE WAM opened at C$0.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79. Western Alaska Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.12. The company has a market cap of C$25.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.59.

(Get Free Report)

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Round Top Property that consists of 92 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley and Nulato mining districts of Alaska; the Honker Property that consists of 24 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley mining district of Alaska; and the Illinois Creek Mine Project covering a total area of approximately 73,000 acres located in Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alaska Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alaska Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.