Roth Capital Boosts Earnings Estimates for Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report released on Monday, November 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SVM. Raymond James upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE:SVM opened at C$5.48 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.88 and a 1-year high of C$7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.32.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.53 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 53,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total value of C$312,531.38. In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$26,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 53,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total value of C$312,531.38. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,893 shares of company stock worth $639,929. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest mines located in the Henan Province, Guangdong Province, and Hunan Province in China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.