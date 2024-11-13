Rossmore Private Capital Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $201.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $158.46 and a 52 week high of $203.80. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

