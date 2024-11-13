Rossmore Private Capital Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

DUK stock opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.07. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

