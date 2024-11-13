Rossmore Private Capital Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rossmore Private Capital cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,947,485.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,177 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $134.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average of $134.64. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. Bank of America cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.94.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

