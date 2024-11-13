Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stryker by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 114.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $387.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $276.60 and a 12-month high of $388.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

