Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average of $80.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

