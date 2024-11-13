Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.71 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.71 ($0.06), with a volume of 682884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.13 ($0.07).

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £847,680.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Appleby purchased 5,280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.43) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400,000 ($33,972,461.72). Company insiders own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Spend Analytics, a navigation and dashboard solution; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; and Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability.

