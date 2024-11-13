Roivant Sciences Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter: Highlights Business Updates and Significant Achievements

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol ROIV, released its financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company shared various noteworthy updates and highlighted significant achievements during this period.

In a press release dated November 12, 2024, Roivant detailed numerous advancements across its various programs, including important milestones in the fields of endocrinology, neurology, rheumatology, and pulmonology. These developments include the presentation of promising data from the Phase 2 study of brepocitinib in non-infectious uveitis (NIU) and positive results from the NEPTUNE study, with potential best-in-indication efficacy sustained over one year.

Moreover, Roivant unveiled mosliciguat, a potential breakthrough in pulmonary hypertension (PH) treatment. The company also closed a transaction with Organon, receiving cash and repayment of Dermavant’s outstanding debt. Additionally, Roivant engaged in capital return activities through share repurchases, totaling $106 million for the quarter and $754 million in cumulative repurchases, as of September 30, 2024.

In terms of financial performance, Roivant reported consolidated cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities amounting to around $5.4 billion as of September 30, 2024. The company’s research and development expenses increased to $143.1 million, driven by program-specific costs, personnel-related expenses, and share-based compensation.

General and administrative expenses surged to $202.9 million, primarily due to increased personnel-related expenses and share-based compensation. The loss from continuing operations, net of tax, amounted to $236.8 million for the quarter.

Roivant also provided insights into its upcoming milestones, including plans to report topline data from ongoing clinical trials and the initiation of potentially registrational programs across various indications by specific timelines.

Investors and interested parties can access further details regarding Roivant’s financial performance, strategic updates, and forthcoming initiatives through the company’s live conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

In conclusion, Roivant Sciences Ltd. continues to demonstrate significant progress and commitment to advancing innovative therapies across multiple therapeutic areas, aiming to enhance patient care and drive value in the biopharmaceutical sector.

The article is based on information extracted from Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s public filing and press release dated November 12, 2024.

