Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$77.00 to C$67.00 in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.77.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
Rogers Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.70%.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.