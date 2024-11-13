ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.56 and last traded at $29.58. Approximately 3,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 8,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

