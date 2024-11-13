Robert I. Kauffman Sells 15,223 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 15,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $165,169.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,964,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,865,942.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HGTY stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 376.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 76,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hagerty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

