Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2024

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RMM opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $16.37.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.