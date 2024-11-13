Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RMM opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $16.37.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

