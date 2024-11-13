Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the October 15th total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Down 6.4 %

Revelation Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. 436,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,744. The company has a market cap of $1.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Revelation Biosciences has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $25.26.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

