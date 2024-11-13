ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the October 15th total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

ReShape Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RSLS traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,497. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. ReShape Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 208.37% and a negative net margin of 112.11%.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

