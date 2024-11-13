Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Paycom Software (PAYC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC):

11/4/2024 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $172.00 to $196.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $191.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $183.00 to $197.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $172.00 to $181.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $167.00 to $172.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $171.00 to $188.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

PAYC traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $227.80. 427,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,312. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $309,387.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,973,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,697,449.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 60,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,480 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

