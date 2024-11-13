Research Analysts Set Expectations for TYRA FY2024 Earnings

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.59) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.53). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01).
Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $29.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Valence8 US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences
In other news, CFO Alan Fuhrman purchased 9,500 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,584. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 27,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $455,284.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 458,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,592,859.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Fuhrman acquired 9,500 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,584. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,492. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.
