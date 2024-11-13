Research Analysts Set Expectations for EnerSys Q3 Earnings

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for EnerSys in a report released on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $8.88 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENS. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

EnerSys Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ENS opened at $98.94 on Monday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,021 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,306,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,412,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,168,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,978,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 17.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 908,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 133,211 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 16.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 646,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 92,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,442.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EnerSys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 in the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

