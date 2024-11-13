Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Republic Services (RSG)

Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/30/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $211.00 to $219.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $219.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $208.00 to $217.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $217.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $219.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Republic Services is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Republic Services is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RSG stock traded up $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $214.98. The stock had a trading volume of 584,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,982. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.83 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.52 and a 200 day moving average of $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

