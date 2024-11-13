Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WPM FY2025 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $308.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of WPM opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.