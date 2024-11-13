Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 13th (AMRK, ANGI, ARCH, AX, BCAB, BFST, CAT, CCLD, COTY, CPT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, November 13th:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.25.

was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.25.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Hovde Group currently has $31.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an underperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $365.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $321.00.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Cowen currently has $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $121.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an underperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $122.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. Evercore ISI currently has $389.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $333.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $48.20 price target on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $255.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $246.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Hovde Group currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

