Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Replimune Group Stock Down 2.1 %

REPL traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. 111,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 13.46 and a quick ratio of 13.46.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Insider Activity

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,760.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.