Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $148.59, but opened at $144.96. Repligen shares last traded at $147.59, with a volume of 31,838 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Repligen Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.87.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Repligen by 34.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 90.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 850,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 2,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

