Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen updated its FY24 guidance to $1.50-1.58 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.580 EPS.

Repligen Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $148.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.87. Repligen has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $211.13.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

