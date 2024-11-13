Renew (LON:RNWH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,296 ($16.68) and last traded at GBX 1,072 ($13.79), with a volume of 504237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,070 ($13.77).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Renew alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Renew

Renew Trading Up 0.2 %

About Renew

The firm has a market capitalization of £848.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,732.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,089.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,069.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

(Get Free Report)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.