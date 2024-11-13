Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 286.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $821.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $784.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,014.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,037.74.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,107.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

