Raymond James Issues Optimistic Forecast for TSE:CF Earnings

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$6.50 and a twelve month high of C$10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.87. The company has a market cap of C$967.67 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.60 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is -340.00%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

