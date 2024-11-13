RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

RAPT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

