Rakuten Securities Inc. Sells 592 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rakuten Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of UBER opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
