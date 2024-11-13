Rakuten Securities Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rakuten Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 65.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $212.78 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.19 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

