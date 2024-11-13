Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases 779 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGLT. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 141,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 75,833 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 230.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,193,000 after acquiring an additional 636,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

