Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $48,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Rakuten Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,634,000 after buying an additional 64,542 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,046,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 296,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,744. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,565.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

