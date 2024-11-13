Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $34,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.02 and a 200-day moving average of $171.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $225.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

