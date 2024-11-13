Rakuten Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 477.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 91.1% in the third quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 51,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,505 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 69,313 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in Moderna by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 40,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Moderna by 121.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.18.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $217,170. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $170.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

