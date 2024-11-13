Rakuten Securities Inc. Acquires 3,345 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 334,500.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KE by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in KE by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,373,000 after purchasing an additional 804,773 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its position in KE by 16.4% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 10,090,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,667 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,880,000. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KE by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 5,070,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after buying an additional 1,824,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -0.73.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price objective for the company.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

