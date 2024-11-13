Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the October 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

NASDAQ:QSIAW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 57,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Quantum-Si has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.36.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company’s platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

