Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,452,000 after buying an additional 105,355 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 115.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.9% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 892.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $327.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.44. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.62 and a 52 week high of $335.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.64%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

