QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $163.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.46. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.63 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.