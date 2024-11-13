Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,509 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 97,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 598.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QFIN opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $572.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.69 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

