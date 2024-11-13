Q3 Earnings Forecast for Ur-Energy Issued By Roth Capital

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Roth Capital issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ur-Energy in a report released on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

TSE:URE opened at C$1.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.84. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.32 and a 1-year high of C$2.72. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$601.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Ur-Energy

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Gary Chase Huber sold 97,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total value of C$161,310.74. In other Ur-Energy news, Director Gary Chase Huber sold 97,628 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total transaction of C$161,310.74. Also, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.61, for a total value of C$160,530.00. Insiders have sold a total of 377,361 shares of company stock worth $613,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

