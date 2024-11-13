Q3 Earnings Forecast for Ur-Energy Issued By Roth Capital

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Roth Capital issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ur-Energy in a report released on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.
TSE:URE opened at C$1.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.84. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.32 and a 1-year high of C$2.72. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$601.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10.
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
