Q3 Earnings Estimate for Walmart Issued By DA Davidson

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WMT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.15.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average is $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $683.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $723,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 263,650 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 161,846 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 45.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 587,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,400,000 after buying an additional 105,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.