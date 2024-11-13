Q2 Earnings Estimate for TSE:ERE Issued By Raymond James

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for European Commercial REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

