Q1 EPS Estimates for Main Street Capital Lifted by B. Riley

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Main Street Capital in a report released on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Main Street Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

