Q1 EPS Estimate for Monster Beverage Boosted by Analyst

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Monster Beverage in a research report issued on Sunday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MNST. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 50.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 33,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

