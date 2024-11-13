Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of PLSE traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 307,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,282. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

About Pulse Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

