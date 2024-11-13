Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of PLSE traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 307,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,282. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
