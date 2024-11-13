PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Up 514.3% in October

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 514.3% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PTAIY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 13,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,036. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.

PT Astra International Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0753 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. PT Astra International Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.21%.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

