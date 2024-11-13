Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 1,626.3% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of PVCT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 517,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,781. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis.

