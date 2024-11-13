Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 1,626.3% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of PVCT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 517,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,781. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
